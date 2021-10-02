Kangana Ranaut named brand ambassador of UP’s ‘one district one product’ scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday named actor Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its 'one district-one product' scheme. Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. The UP government has launched the one district-one product (ODOP) programme with the aim to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state. In a tweet , Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met...Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product.

Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP." According to a senior official, the actor praised the works being done by the chief minister during the meeting. On the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Thalaivii that released in theatres on September 10. However, due to the short theatrical window as the film would be available on OTT just weeks later, the film was not screened in many multiplex chains. She referred to the incident in her next story and wrote, “It is a good time for people like us. We don’t get a solo release. We don’t find enough screens even if we do we don’t get good shows. Big studios and mafias have full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. Only thing we rely on is good content. That’s how I have made it this far. (sic)”

