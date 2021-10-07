Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly after Hrithik supports Aryan Khan

Hours after Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt post for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to take a dig at the Fiza star. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, ‘Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong."

Hrithik, in his letter, spoke about the confusion Aryan must be feeling. “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough,” he wrote. Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their cruise drug raid, will be produced before the court today for his bail hearing.

