Kangana Ranaut reacts to Alia Bhatt's Mohey's digital ad ampaign

Alia Bhatt features in Mohey's digital film campaign which strives for a balance between tradition and equality, while celebrating the happy union of marriage.However the advertisement has run into controversy and netizens started questioning the brand’s ad campaign against the Hindu ritual of Kanyadaan.

Now Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ad. She took to Instagram and wrote,"We often see a martyr's father on television when they lose a son on the border they roar don't worry I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti maa ko dunga...kanyadaan ho ya putradaan...The way a society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent work in english or urdyu using) renounciation shows it's core value system...when they start to look down upon the very idea of daan...then you know it is time for reestablishment of ram rajya...the king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a tapasavi (monk). please stop mocking hindus and their rituals... dharti and woman both are mothers in scriptures they are worshipped as goddesses of fertility ... nothing wrong in seeing them as precious and very source of existence (shakti)"

