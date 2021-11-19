Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Friday took to Instagram to give his first reaction on PM Modi's announcement of repealing three farm laws.

Sharing a person's tweet about the repeal, Kangana on her Instagram wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."