Kangana Ranaut stirs another controversy, targets Mahatma Gandhi in her new post

Kangana Ranaut’s comments, made at the Times Now Summit a day after she was conferred with the Padma Shri, have been widely criticised by politicians across the spectrum. She offered to return the honour if proven wrong. Now the actress has once again stired a new controversy, wherein in her new social media, post the actress, shared an old newspaper article and wrote, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can't be both, choose and decide.” Well, the header of the article reads “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.”

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress wrote along with a note which reads, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get azaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely.” She further claimed that Gandhi never supported Bhagat Singh or Subhash Chandra Bose. “There is evidence that suggest Gandhi ji wanted to Bhagat Singh to be hanged…So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes," she went on to add. Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked the Centre to take back Kangana’s Padma Shri and sought her immediate arrest. A number of celebs slammed the actress for her irresponsible comment. After Kangana Ranaut's comments went viral, Aam Aadmi Party wrote to the Mumbai Police demanding to file a case against her for her 'seditious and inflammatory' comments. Apart from AAP, BJP's Varun Gandhi, among others, reacted to Kangana's controversial statement about India's independence.