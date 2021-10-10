Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, for his silence on son's drug scandal

Kangana Ranaut has taken an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan by posting a trivia about Jackie Chan apologizing post his son’s arrest. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a collage of Jackie Chan and his son in the picture and his son being taken by the cops in the other picture. The post read, “Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said ‘I’m ashamed of son’s act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him’ and after this his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized”. The actress shared this post and wrote, “#justsaying”

Earlier, the Queen actress, had slammed Hrithik Roshan for supporting Aryan in the drugs case.

In a long post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence…We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them…I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions…Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger….It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong….#Word. "For the unversed, alleged exes Kangana and Hrithik's had made headlines when the two stars slapped each other with legal notices back in 2016. The two were rumoured to be dating around the time they were filming 'Krrish 3.' Then, media reports suggested that they had split. The two, however, maintained their silence until Kangana spilled the beans and addressed Hrithik as her 'silly-ex' in an interview which lead to the start of the undying controversy and war of words between the two actors. Meanwhile, while extending his support to Aryan Khan, Hrithik in his post, advised Aryan to own his experiences and learn from his mistakes and failings, trust the light within and stay calm amid the chaos. As of now, Aryan Khan has been kept in judicial custody for 14 days.