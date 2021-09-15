Kangana Ranaut to play title role in her next 'The Incarnation - Sita'
By IANS | Published: September 15, 2021 10:06 AM2021-09-15T10:06:06+5:302021-09-15T10:15:11+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday morning announced that she will be seen playing the role of goddess Sita in upcoming mythological film 'The Incarnation - Sita'.
The announcement was made on her Instagram as she shared a poster of the film as well.
Kangana wrote: "Here's the updated poster #theincarnationsita #kanganaranaut #alaukikdesai #kvvijayendraprasad #manojmuntashir #salonisharma #anshitadesai #ssstudio #alaukikfilms."
The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will reportedly be released in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The actor also shared a throwback picture from her school days to reveal that it was not the first time she will be essaying the mythological character.
"I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in school play ha ha... SiyaRamchandra ki jai," she shared on her Instagram Stories.
