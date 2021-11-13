Kangana Ranaut willing to apologise and return her Padma Shri for her freedom remark

Kangana Ranaut courted controversy for saying that India attained freedom in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms. She said it at the Times Now Summit 2021.Many eminent personalities and politicians demanded that her Padma Shri, which she received on Monday, be revoked.

Offering to return the prestigious award, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness, I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”

The Congress on Friday demanded that the Centre should take back the Padma Shri from Ranaut as she insulted the country's independence movement. The Shiv Sena, which is an ally in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, said that a sedition case should be filed against the Bollywood actor.