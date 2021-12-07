Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' at box-office

The makers of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas announced the film’s release date on Armed Forces Flag Day on Tuesday (7 December). RSVP Movies shared the news on social media, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.”Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

However, the film will now clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' that is also slated to release on the festive weekend. Animal boasts of a stellar cast. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Animal has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was announced.

The makers of Animal shared the film's announcement video on January 1, 2021. In the video, we hear Ranbir Kapoor's voiceover talking about his relationship with his father. He says, "Papa, agle janam mein aap mera beta banna. Fir dekhna main aapko kaise pyaar karta hun aur sikhna aap. Kyunki uske agle janam mein vapis main beta aur aap papa. Tab na papa, apni tarah se pyaar karna, meri tarah se nahi. Aap samajh rahe ho na papa? Bas aap samajh lo toh kafi hai."Ranbir is likely to play an intense, dark character in Animal. This role will be different from Ranbir's past roles.