Kannada actress Soujanya dies by suicide at her Bangalore residence

In a shocking incident, actress Soujanya died by suicide. According to reports, the actress hung herself to death in the confines of her apartment in Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru. The initial investigations revealed that the door was forced to be opened to find the actress's mortal remains hanging in her room. The police have identified that she has a tattoo on her leg as one of the marks for identification.

A four-page suicide note was found in her apartment. The note states that she does not blame anyone else for this step and says she alone is responsible for her suicide. She also has asked for forgiveness from her parents. The note also states that while she does not have any health issues, she did suffer mentally from what she faced in life. She has also stated in the note that she thanks all those people who have helped her. Soujanya (25) had acted in a couple of serials and films like Chaukattu Fun and Nanobbne Olleyavnu.

