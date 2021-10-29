Kannada Superstar Puneet Rajkumar dies of massive cardiac arrest, fans in disbelief

Puneet Rajkumar one of the popular actors from the Indian entertainment industry, recently passed away due to heart attack. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai was present at the hospital to check on the 46-year-old actor. Sources also state that Puneeth's elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar and Yash were there at the premises. The news was confirmed by Sathish, the personal manager of Puneeth.

He had appeared as a lead actor in a number of commercially successful films including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

Puneeth began his career as a child artist and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his performances in Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu. Actor R Madhavan has paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter. Remembering him as the “kindest” and “nicest” soul, Madhavan tweeted, “I don’ know what I am feeling. I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true.”

