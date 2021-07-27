Kanpur connection in Raj Kundra pornography case

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case, is undergoing interrogation and a lot of shocking revelations are coming to light.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has revealed that a portion of the proceeds from Raj Kundra's company Fliz Movies was being transferred directly to the account of Harshita, the wife of Arvind Srivastava, a resident of Kanpur. Also, while checking the detailed information in these accounts, it has been revealed that Harshita became a millionaire in just 100 days.

While new information is coming to light in the Raj Kundra porn case, now the Kanpur connection in this case has come to light. Arvind Srivastava, one of the main accused in the case, sees the pornography business as very lucrative. It has come to light that Arvind's wife Harshita has become a millionaire in just 100 days.

For the first time, Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of Arvind's wife Harshita through Channel Fliz OPC Pvt Ltd. Within 100 days, Arvind transferred Rs 2 crore 15 lakh to his wife's account. This money was deposited in the form of salary. But according to the family, Harshita was not doing any job.

Harshita has an account at Barra branch of Punjab National Bank. Verification of this 19-year-old account can be used to estimate the income from porn movies. Fliz OPC Pvt Ltd had transferred Rs 40,000 to Harshita's account on May 10, 2019.

On June 1, 2020, Arvind deposited Rs 4.80 lakh in wife's account in the name of salary. Then on October 22, Arvind sent Rs 5,100 as a testing amount to the account.

Arvind deposited Rs 2 crore in Harshita's account 23 times. The smallest amount was Rs 5 lakh and the largest was Rs 20 lakh.