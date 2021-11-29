Kapil Sharma's mother says her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath doesn't let her stay at home

Comedian Kapil Sharma gained immense popularity through his hilarious comedy, The Kapil Sharma show is one of the best shows in the Country. Bollywood celebs love to promote their upcoming films on the show each and every character of the show are very popular not only characters but Kapil Sharma's mother who attend every episode of the show is also popular amongst the audience.

Kapil always introduces his mother to every B-Town celebs in the latest episode also Kapil introduced his mother to Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh who came to the promotions of their upcoming film Bob Biswas. During the talk, Kapil Sharma told that the guest his mother refuses to stay at home with his wife, Ginni Chatrath. However, in her defense, Kapil’s mother clarified that it is Ginni who doesn’t let her stay at home. This statement of Kapil's mother leaves the guests and audience in splits.

She said "Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu (My daughter-in-law doesn’t let me sit at home. What do I do)?” she said, leaving the audience in splits. “Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (She tells me to go for the show, and even picks out my outfits. That’s what she does),”

Kapil Sharma often spokes about his mother in several events and how he is thankful for her throughout his life. During Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, Kapil recalled how neither his mother nor he had any idea about depression.

“My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it,” Kapil said, thanking the media for educating him about his mental health, “Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe (Bless those journalists who wrote ‘Kapil Sharma is suffering from depression. That’s when I realized what had happened to me).”



