Kapoor family commemorates Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary with special lunch

Marking Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, the late actor's brother,Randhir Kapoor hosted a lunch for close members of his family. Speaking to E-Times, the Housefull actor, said, we are all here at my place together for the day and celebrating Rishi's birthday and sharing his memories." "We are having a drink and saying 'Cheers' to Rishi," Randhir added. Earlier, in the day, Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu, shared a heartfelt note for him on social media, talking about her wonderful moments with her late husband.

In her Instagram post, the veteran actress talked about Rishi Kapoor’s final years of battling cancer. Neetu Kapoor also remembered how they used to celebrate small occasions with food and television shows. “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC. How we celebrated when his blood counts were high. We dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched TV ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Following this, he and Neetu Kapoor spent around a year in New York for his treatment. Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019. He was last seen in the film The Body.