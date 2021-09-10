Karan Aujla can't wait to see fans reaction on 'Click That B Kickin It'

Mumbai, Sep 10 As the new track 'Click That B Kickin It', as part of his album BTFU is released, singer-songwriter Karan Aujla says that after the overwhelming response from the last two tracks, now he is eagerly waiting for the fans reaction on the new song.

'Click That B Kickin It' is the third song released after 'Intro' and 'Chu Gon Du?', which is part of the album BTFU. The album comprises 11 songs.

Talking about the song, Karan said, "BTFU is an extremely special passion project and 'Click That B Kickin It' is the second song from the album. 'Chu Gon Do?' received such an overwhelming response from the audience that I am excited to see how fans will react to the album."

'Click That B Kickin It' is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive, released on the YouTube channel of Speed Records.

