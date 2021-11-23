Karan Johar announces upcoming production with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai, Nov 23 Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will soon reunite as the two have been roped in for Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'. This will be their second outing after the hit horror-comedy 'Roohi'.

Dharma head honcho Karan took to his social media to announce the film through a 2D motion graphics animation video. Karan wrote on his Instagram, "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022."

Underlined by mellow piano notes soon enveloped by cricket commentary, the video lists the names of its two leads along with their respective characters as it approaches the crescendo.

The film which will soon go into production, will be helmed by 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' director Sharan Sharma and is slated to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

While Rajkummar recently tied the knot with Patralekhaa, the producer of 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', Karan Johar is currently busy directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor