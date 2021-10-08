Karan Johar backs out of Yuvraj Singh’s biopic after all-rounder demands A- Lister as the lead

Yuvraj Singh is one of India's most decorated cricket stars with two World Cup wins. The former all-rounder was one the biggest star attraction during his playing days. In 2019, Yuvraj retired from international cricket and plied his trade in T20 leagues around the world. If the latest buzz is to be believed then ace filmmaker Karan Johar was planning a biopic on the cricketer's life.Johar had plans of roping in Siddhant Chaturvedi for the lead role. Chaturvedi had worked alongside Ranveer Singh in ‘Gully Boy’ back in 2019. However, Yuvraj wanted an A-list star, preferably Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, for his biopic.

“Yuvraj Singh’s life is a roller coaster – right from the highs, lows and his fight with cancer. Hence, Karan was keen on making a biopic. He had multiple meetings with Yuvraj and his team and was on the verge of buying the rights. “The producer was all set to get the current sensation, Siddhant Chaturvedi on board to play the lead, as his face structure resembles that of Yuvraj,” a source was quoted as saying Bollywood Hungama.“However, Yuvraj was clear that his story should have a top A LIST star. He suggested two names – Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor – however, Karan felt that the story needed a relatively new face, who could give requisite time for character prep. He also felt that Yuvraj himself was a national icon and his story would do well irrespective of star-cast,” the source added. Recently, Luv Ranjan announced that he would be producing a biopic on former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.



