Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of B-town's most cult films which featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, with special appearance by Rani Mukerji. Made on a budget of ₹400 million (US$5.3 million), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, emerged as a major commercial success, both domestically and internationally, with a lifetime gross of ₹1.36 billion ($29 million) at the worldwide box office becoming the highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide at the time of its release. Released in 2001, the film clocked 20 years today and director Karan Johar shared a special note for the cast and crew of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a video of a clip from the movie and posted a long note. The video is from the popular song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ and features all the six actors. In the note that he shared, KJo wrote, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your...family!”Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, won several awards at popular award ceremonies the following year, including five Filmfare Awards. On the work front, Karan Johar just wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.