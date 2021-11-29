Karan Johar directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets a release date

The makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have finally announced the release date of the film. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared the good news and informed that the film will release on February 10, 2023 in theatres. Alongside the first BTS video, Johar wrote in the caption, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"

A few behind-the-scene videos also show director Karan Johar discussing the scene with Alia and Ranveer.

Alia captioned her post, “Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after five years. His last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016. The film also marks Alia and Ranveer's second film together after Gully Boy. Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the assistant directors of the project.

