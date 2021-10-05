Karan Johar rushes to meet Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan's arrest in drugs case?

Aryan Khan’s arrest has sent shock waves among many celebrities. He was arrested on Sunday following a raid on a cruise party in Mumbai. NCB officials produced him in the court and then he has been sent to remand till October 7. Several celebs from the film fraternity have extended their support to the Khans amidst this difficult time. Amid the ongoing controversy, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen at the airport today. They were seen rushing from the airport and heading towards their cars respectively. Karan Johar was seen wearing a black jacket with black pants. He was carrying a printed bag with a mask on. To complete the look, the director wore red sunglasses. He did wave at the shutterbugs and simply made his way.

Karan Johar’s love for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s three children -- Aryan, Suhana and Abram -- is not a secret. On Aryan’s 21st birthday, Karan took to Twitter to wish his godson and wrote, “My baby boy is 21 today!” Karan also shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh and Aryan, along with his birthday message. Earlier, there were reports of Karan launching Aryan Khan in Bollywood. But much before that, Karan had said that he wouldn’t launch Aryan until he finished his studies. He said in 2016, “Aryan has to study now and after few years he will decide if he wants to enter movies. I am his godparent and I will hope for the best.”It was then that he had also said, “Aryan is like my godchild. He and Suhana (Shah Rukh’s daughter) have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri (Khan), Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family. Who wouldn’t want to see Aryan on the big screen as a film star? I am sure, when he decides to enter Bollywood, I’ll be there, professionally and emotionally, if he needs me. But right now, it’s too soon. He still has four years left to finish his studies. He isn’t going to be on the radar for the next four years.”

