Karan Johar to launch Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan?

After Varun Dhawan’s dream debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’, reports are rife that his niece Anjini Dhawan too is all set to be launched by the director’s production house. According to a report in TOI, , Anjini is prepping up for her acting debut with gusto. She has already started learning dance in both classical forms like kathak and western forms like jazz. The report also added she has already received four to five scripts offers. However, she is yet to zero in on one.Elaborating further, the report added that like her uncle Varun Dhawan, she might also be launched by none other than Karan Johar’s production house and in all possibility could be seen on screen by end of 2022 or early 2023.

Born to actor-director Sidharth Dhawan, Anjini enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Anjini is also close friends with Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor as both loved to click and post there pictures together. Varun debut film, ‘Student of the Year’ also starred Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has an interesting line-up of films ahead of him. He will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Bhediya’ co-starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor also has Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ where he will be sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.Apart from these, Varun is also reuniting with his ‘Badlapur’ director Sriram Raghavan for their upcoming film, ‘Ekkis’. The film is based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.



