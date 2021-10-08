Karan Johar visits Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat

Over the past few days, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines for getting arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case. The paparazzi stationed outside the actor's bungalow spotted several cars entering and exiting the residence from its side entry. As per paparazzi videos that have surfaced, Karan Johar reportedly arrived at Mannat. While there was no clear glimpse of the filmmaker, it is possible that KJo may have visited his best friend to be by his side. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also snapped senior lawyer Rustom Mulla exiting Mannat. The paparazzi managed to capture a few glimpses of the legal aide that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri may have reached out to.

Earlier, the superstar's son was denied bail, after he was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. He will spend the weekend in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.A Mumbai magistrate's court said Friday that Mr Khan's bail plea was "not maintainable", agreeing with the Narcotics Control Bureau that since drugs were seized a Sessions Court must to hear the matter.The court also rejected bail pleas from two other accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamechat. All three must now approach the Sessions Court to get relief.The young celebrity, from whom the NCB has admitted that no drugs were recovered, and the other accused are housed in, and will now be returned to, Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.Arguing against bail per se, the NCB said releasing Aryan Khan could harm the case. The agency claimed he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. It also insisted Aryan Khan and the others were "regular users of contraband". "They are influential persons... is a chance of tampering with evidence. Had it been one person with small quantity, it would be different. We have a lot of material... protection like bail at this stage will hamper the investigation," Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said.Aryan Khan also has to be confronted with others arrested, the agency added, referring to Achit Kumar; Mr Kumar was arrested, the NCB claimed, basis of Mr Khan's statement. However, Mr Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, underlined a crucial point - that the NCB had not found drugs either on his client's person or in his bags.



