Karan Kundra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar said No to her Entry into Bigg Boss house, said 'It's not my cup of tea'

Actor Karan Kundra who is currently in the Bigg Boss house is stealing all the attention of the audition. Even though the show is not doing well as expected but the love story of Karan and Tejaswii is making headlines, fans have also given hashtags to the lovebirds ''TejRan", along with the lovey-dovey romance the past love story of Karan Kundra is also been discussed, Karan Kundra had a long relationship with Model Anusha Dandekar but the couple split last year, many are wondering what is Anusha also joins the Bigg Boss house on this context the Model gave a solid reply to her Instagram followers.

In her 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram she was asked by fans about Bigg Boss entry and she replied with a solid 'No' and stated her reasons for it.

She wrote, "Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere...and I'm even told I'm spoken about in the house! Wow! I'll clarify again! I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL! I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT'S NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON BE IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I'LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE’S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT!"

She added, "THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY, ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I’LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN."

Anusha and Karan Kundra had a long relationship the couple did MTV show 'Love School' together where they hosted and guided the participants to build a stronger relationship, both never failed to show their love for each other even on National Television, the duo used to be the inspiration for many couples.