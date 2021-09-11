Karan Kundrra talks about working with 'Laung Laachi' singer Mannat Noor

Mumbai, Sep 11 Actor Karan Kundrra and singer Mannat Noor's new music video 'Sukoon' was released on Saturday.

In the video, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan shares screen space with 'Laung Laachi' fame Mannat.

In an exclusive chat with , Karan shared his experience of working with singer-actor Mannat.

"The track is very sweet and Mannat's voice just takes it to a whole new level. I was immediately drawn to the song and wanted to be a part of it. Mannat is very good to work with. She is a child at heart," said Karan, who has acted in films like 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', 'Mubarakan' and a couple of Punjabi films.

Mannat, who primarily sings in Punjabi, spoke about her chemistry with Karan.

"'Sukoon' is very close to my heart. Karan was so generous and modest, I was absolutely enamored by his persona. It gave me a lot of confidence. We did our first shot and it was just mindblowing, and slowly we could see how the music video would shape up. Karan was always very supportive as a co-star," said Mannat, who has sung for films like 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.

"It didn't feel like this was our first collaboration. Instead, it felt like we've known each other for years, that was the kind of vibe we shared. We didn't even realise when we finished the shoot. The experience of shooting the song with Karan is truly memorable and I look forward to working with him again," said Mannat.

"We had a blast shooting for this song... it was a total Punjabi atmosphere on the sets and the location too was very beautiful. The whole package of the track and music video is a treat to listen and witness, thanks to Mannat, the director, and everyone who was a part of it," added Karan.

The song 'Sukoon' was shot in Kufri near Shimla and it boasts of the picturesque locations of the snowclad mountains of Himachal Pradesh and narrates a tale of love.

