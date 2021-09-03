Karanvir Bohra loses cool after photographer calls him 'Gareeb' during Sidharth's Shukla final journey

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday, September 2. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared that he died of a massive heart attack. Soon after the news of the Balika Vadhu star went viral, his industry friends arrived at his residence to pay their last respects. However, when Karanvir Bohra arrived at Sidharth's home, a paparazzo clicked his video and called him gareeb for coming in a Ciaz car. Now, reacting on the viral video, the former Big Boss contestant wrote, wrote, "Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai! So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

Earlier, Karanvir took to Instagram to pay tribute, the late actor. Bohra wrote, This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. how can this happen??? What kind of joke is God is playing with us 😪Sending prayers to his family.. may God give them strength to bear this loss...Karanvir also attended, Sidhart's funeral in Mumbai which was held today afternoon. His mortal remains were brought in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral. Even several fans gathered outside the cremation ground to see Sidharth one last time. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.