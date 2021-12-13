Kareena Kapoor Khan, and best friend Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 13). The actresses have been seen attending a lot of parties lately and not following proper COVID-19 guidelines.

Recently, the best friend duo had attended a fun get-together hosted by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania and Masaba Gupta. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to undergo an RTPCR test.