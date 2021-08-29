Kareena Kapoor Khan parties hard with her girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan partied with her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat on Saturday night.Kareena captioned her photo, “My forever girls.” While Bebo was clad in a shirt and shorts, Karisma wore a blue top with black pants, Malaika had a classy poolside outfit, Amrita seems to have worn a white kurta and Mallika wore a printed top.Kareena and Saif with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, have just returned from the Maldives, where they had rung in Saif’s 51st birthday.

On the work front, Kareena recently launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In her book, she has opened up about her experiences during pregnancy and what she has learnt through her experience of motherhood with Taimur and Jeh. The introduction of the book, written by Kareena, has been released and it talks about the actor trying to balance it all – her work commitments, motherhood. She also expressed gratitude for all the help she gets from her own mother, Babita, and her domestic staff. On the filmi front, the actress will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha.

