Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a cute birthday wish for cousin Aadar Jain

Actor Aadar Jain turned a year older today, and actress Kareena Kapoor penned a cute birthday wish for her cousin. The Jab We Met star, took to her Instagram story and shared a monochromatic pic of Aadar wherein the handsome hunk was sporting a stubble look and looked dapper in his t-shirt. In the caption, Kareena sent love to her dearest cousin. She wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest Aadar. Love you” along with heart emoticons. On the work front, Aadar Jain was last seen in Pankaj Saraswat’s directorial venture, Hello Charlie.

On the personal front, the actor is in a steady relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The rumours of Tara Sutaria dating Aadar Jain started doing the rounds when the couple was spotted together on various occasions. The relationship was confirmed when Tara joined Aadar at his brother Armaan's wedding. The two performed together at the sangeet and also posed for the paparazzi. Tara was also seen accompanying Aadar at the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch. Tara then made her relationship Instagram-official by sharing a photo of the couple to wish Aadar on his birthday. On Tara's birthday, they went to the Maldives. They have been spotted together on several occasions and are quite open about their relationship.