Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of son Jeh from her Maldives vacation

Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of herself holding her baby son in her arm and clicking a selfie. She looks pretty in a black outfit, which she paired with shades. Baby Jeh can be seen sleeping on Kareena Kapoor's chest. "Lights, camera, naptime," Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo that she shared on her Instagram story.

The actress flew to the Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh earlier this week. The couple welcomed baby Jeh in February. Meanwhile, Kareena recently launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In her book, she has shared her pregnancy experiences. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’. She is also going to make her debut as a producer soon.