Kareena Kapoor pens adorable birthday note for 'little princess' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turned a year older today. On her special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the birthday girl. In the pic, Inaaya is seen wearing a white kurta with two plaits tied. Kareena captioned the image as, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.”

Earlier today, Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan too took to her Instagram handle to wish Inaaya. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her niece Inaaya on her 4th birthday. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' The film which was expected to release around Christmas this year will now be releasing on Valentine's Day next year.

Aamir Khan Productions made the announcement via an Instagram post on Sunday. The post reads: "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct." Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', this Christmas. We will now be releasing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Valentine's Day 2022." The announcement comes just a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that all cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will reopen from October 22.