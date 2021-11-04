Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of baby Jeh's first Diwali celebration

Kareena Kapoor treated fans to a new picture of Saif Ali Khan and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, Saif and Jeh are seen having fun in what looks like a garden with toys all around them. Kareena captioned it, ‘Love and light’, followed by a heart emoji. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Mahsha'Allah.”

Fans also showered the father-son duo with love by calling the picture ‘cute’ and wished the family a happy Diwali. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are parents to Taimur, welcomed Jeh earlier this year. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.