Kareena Kapoor's stolen car found in possession of fake antique dealer Manson Mavunkal

A luxury car belonging to Kareena Kapoor Khan was found in possession of fake antique dealer Manson Mavunkal in Kerala. The cops managed to seize 20 cars that he held in his possession and one of the four-wheelers apparently belongs to Kareena. According to a report in a news portal, the car that was seized by the police had documentation papers wherein in the father's column Randhir Kapoor's name was written. The model of the four-wheeler is, however, yet to be confirmed.

Fake antique dealer Manson Mavunkal has been making the news in Kerala for the past couple of days. Manson has reportedly been in the news for duping celebrities, politicians and other powerful personalities by selling them local artifacts disguised as antiques. In a recent interview, his driver revealed that he used to put luxury cars on display in front of his house and attracted influential people. Manson was arrested by the crime branch last Sunday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen collaborating with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor for her next venture. Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ where she will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump’ that originally starred Tom Hanks