Kareena pens a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned a year older and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable note for her mother-in-law with a monochrome throwback picture. Kareena captioned it, ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law… ICONIC’Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and is a mother of two kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.On the work front, she is awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, ‘The Forrest Gump’. It originally starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan also penned a sweet note for her grandmother.

Holding her 'badi amma' close, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi AmmaI love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic." In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a cream anarkali suit while Sharmila Tagore was seen clad in a floral blue kurta set with a red shawl.