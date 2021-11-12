Karishma Tanna gets engaged with beau Varun Bangera in an close knit ceremony

Actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony as per a E-Times report. Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and the two have been going strong ever since then. Karishma and Varun have been dating for a while now. They were often seen holidaying together and spending a lot of time with each other.

The couple has been quite serious about the relationship and as per the report, they might get married soon. The actress had thrown a birthday party in August this year for her beau Varun. All her close friends were invited to the birthday bash. Karishma was last seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film for which she received lots of appreciation. The actress has been part of some of the biggest reality shows of India like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa amongst others. She was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

