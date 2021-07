Karnataka: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passes away

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi (76), popularly known as ‘Abhinaya Sharade,’ passed away at her residence in Bengaluru on Monday. She was suffering from a few ailments and died at her residence.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi.

"Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry," Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted.





