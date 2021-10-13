Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon announce their upcoming next Shehzada, to release in 2022

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to reunite, for their next film titled 'Shehzada.' The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and has started filming. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.Touted as an action-packed, musical and family film, "Shehzada" went on floors on Tuesday with a massive set erected in the city. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik shared a post about the same and said, "#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince."

Rohit Dhawan is known for making the 2016 actioner "Dishoom" and romantic-comedy "Desi Boyz", which released in 2011. For "Shehzada", he is reuniting with composer Pritam who had given music for both of his previous projects. Kumar said he had been trying to mount a big scale film for a long time and found the perfect project in "Shehzada"."I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada'," Kumar said in a statement. Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s yet untitled love story under his kitty, which is directed by Sameer Vidhwans. Kriti on the other hand also has the Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath under her kitty.