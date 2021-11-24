Kartik Aaryan lost Mr & Mrs Mahi, is Jahnvi Kapoor the reason behind it?

Kartik Aaryan is the most talented and successful actor in the Bollywood industry, in a very short duration, the actor's fan following has grown massively as compared to other celebs. The comic actor even does serious roles effortlessly that's the reason Kartik is now one of the top choices for films.

But in recent days the actor is losing big films which have been offered to him, and it is said that actress Janhvi Kapoor is a link between whatever happening to Kartik.

Recently, Karan Johar's film Mr & Mrs Mahi has announced. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead. Reportedly, Kartik was supposed to play the male lead instead of Rajkummar. But the actor replaced by Rajkumar Rao. It is said that Janhvi does not want to work with Kartik Aaryan. Earlier this year when he was ousted from Dostana 2 which stars Janhvi and Laksh Lalwani in leading roles the film was also been offered to Kartik but then it took away from him because of Janhvi.

According to reports back in January, something went wrong between Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor which ended their friendship since then neither Janhvi nor Kartik wants to work with each other.

Meanwhile, on Monday Dharma Productions announced the film Mr & Mrs Mahi with a short video, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao.