Kartik Aaryan on his fight with Karan Johar: "I am here because of my talent"

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of B-town's promising stars with the actor delovering stellar performance in his filmi career so far. Kartik was roped in for Karan Johar's sequel to Dostana which garnered a lot of eyeballs. However, the actor dropped himself from the project after creative differences with the team. Now at an event, Kartik Aryan said that he will not talk about his exit from Dostana 2. “I am not a part of any Bollywood camps. I have reached here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don't want to comment on Karan Johar's film Dostana,” he said at the Agenda AajTak 2021.

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019. The filming of the project, like many others, had come to a standstill owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, reports began circulating that Kartik Aryan and Karan Johar have had a fallout, leading to the actor's exit from the project. While neither did Karan nor Kartik reacted to the reports, Dharma Productions issued a statement announcing a recast of the film. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement issued in April read. However, there hasn't been an update since. Dostana's sequel was set to feature Janhvi, Kartik and newbie Lakshya in the leading roles. Kartik had previously said that controversies surrounding his professional life bother his family. Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan last month, Kartik said, “Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don't belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That's the only thing I get worried of, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn't matter,” he said.