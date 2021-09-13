Kartik does 'most challenging' sequence for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
By IANS | Published: September 13, 2021 04:06 PM2021-09-13T16:06:04+5:302021-09-13T16:20:22+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 13 Actor Kartik Aaryan says he has shot one of the most challenging sequences for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
Kartik shared a monochrome picture of the film's clapboard on Instagram and revealed that it was the climax scene for the film.
Alongside the image, he wrote: "Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort!"
The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.
The 30-year-old actor also has the film 'Dhamaka' lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.
