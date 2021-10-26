Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann starrer sci-fi thriller 'Sentinel' wraps production

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tanel Toom of 'Truth and Justice' fame has wrapped production in Estonia on sci-fi thriller 'Sentinel'. The film stars Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann, Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann.

According to Variety, written by Malachi Smyth, the movie is set in the future on a war-ravaged Earth, where four soldiers man Sentinel, a remote military base in a vast ocean that separates two warring continents.

While they await their relief or the enemy, the simmering tension amongst them escalates when a mysterious boat drifts into range.

Speaking about the film, Toom said, "It has been an honour to work with such a great ensemble of actors in Kate Bosworth, Thomas Krestschmann, Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann. I have carried this film with me for so long and am now truly happy to see that we will be able to bring it to audiences soon."

'Sentinel' is presented by Altitude Film Entertainment in association with Head Gear Film and Metrol Technology in association with BR/ARTE, Tallifornia, Ichiban Films, Sentinel Entertainment and Vertical Entertainment.

Altitude Film Sales are handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the AFM Virtual Market which will run from November 1-5.

The film is produced by Ben Pullen, Ivo Felt, Jorg Bundschuh, Pippa Cross and Matthew James Wilkinson. It's financially supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, Film Estonia, FilmFernsehFonds BAYERN, Bavarian Bank Fund and the Deutscher Filmforderfonds.

'Sentinel' is an Allfilm, Kick Film and Sentinel Entertainment production, in association with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films.

As per Variety, executive producers include Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, Carlos Gerstenhauer for BR/ARTE, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall for Altitude Entertainment, Rain Rannu for Tallifornia, Raido Toonekurg for Ichiban films, Samantha Corsellis and William Pullen for Sentinel Entertainment, Josef Brandmeier, Janette Day and Malachi Smyth.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor