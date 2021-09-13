Kate Middleton, Prince William attend her brother James Middleton's wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted to France recently for the intimate wedding of her brother James Middleton to his French love, Alizee Thevenet.

According to Fox News, the royals of Cambridge with their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were all on hand to witness James and Thevenet finally say "I do" after twice postponing their nuptials due to COVID-19.

James and Thevenet, a financial analyst, planned a small, family affair in the heart of France, where the bride's father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, lives.

"Mr and Mrs Middleton yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," James shared via Instagram on Sunday morning.

Among the guests were Kate's parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, alongside her sister Pippa, and brother-in-law James Matthews and their two young children, Arthur and Grace.

Jean-Gabriel, a retired French diplomat who now runs a rustic inn, told a news outlet in January 2019, "My daughter Alizee is very happy with James. They are very much in love."

He added, "I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them."

As per Fox News, Thevenet first met James, an entrepreneur and mental health advocate, when his therapy dog Ella "made a beeline" for Alizee instead of a nearby water bowl at a London sports club.

The couple, who stayed at James' parents Berkshire home during the UK's pandemic lockdown, have now left city life for good and bought a new house in the country for them and their six dogs.

As Page Six has reported, William, the future heir to the British throne, is extremely close to the Middletons and counts their support as a blessing, particularly during his most recent stressful issues with his younger brother Prince Harry amid his move to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor