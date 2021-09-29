Kate Middleton, Prince William stun at 'No Time To Die' premiere

The most-awaited film of the year, 'No Time To Die', is just a day away from its India release. While fans can't wait to watch the movie, which features actor Daniel Craig in the lead, every piece of news about the film is keeping them on their toes.

Amid all the excitement, the cast and several other A-listers arrived for the world premiere of the film at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday. The official Instagram account of James Bond 007 shared pictures from the red carpet with celebrities bringing their fashion A-game to the event.

Craig walked the red carpet for the last time as popular spy James Bond for the world premiere. The actor looked dapper sporting a berry-coloured velvet jacket for the star-studded event.

Also in attendance were a duo of duchesses and a pair of princes, who brought royal glamour to the red carpet.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as guests of honour at the world premiere of the latest Bond movie.

For the premiere, Middleton pulled out all the sartorial stops. The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet in a glittering gold cape gown by Jenny Packham adorned with sequins and beadwork.

Matching metallic pumps, gold circular statement earrings and an elegant updo completed Middleton's look for the night. Prince William went classic in a sharp black tux and bowtie.

Prince Charles also sported a black tux and bowtie, while Camilla opted for a long-sleeved pale blue gown with scattered embellishments.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who plays Bond villain Safin in the upcoming installment of the 007 franchise, arrived on the red carpet in a black tuxedo and we bet his female fandom is going weak in the knees!

Actors Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux and Ana de Armas, who also feature in the Bond movie, glammed up for the starry premiere, as did Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell, who wrote and perform the 'No Time to Die' theme song.

One of the film's writers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also captured attending the event. The star looked stunning in an Azzaro sequin jumpsuit and ivory cape.

Several other celebrities including Naomie Harris, Jason Momoa, Judi Dench, Stormzy, Michelle Yeoh, were also spotted in attendance for the premiere.

Craig has played the iconic spy in four films so far - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', with the delayed 'No Time To Die' wrapping up his time as James Bond, reported Variety.

The film, helmed by Cary Fukanaga, will follow Bond who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

'No Time To Die' will release in India on September 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor