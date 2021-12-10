Katrina and Vicky's grand wedding reception is Cancelled? due to this reason

The newly married couple Katrina and Vicky are the centre of attraction now, everyone is very curious to know each and every detail of their wedding, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9th December, in Six Sense Fort Jaipur, they invited very limited people in their wedding, and though decided to give the grand reception in Mumbai for their film industries friends and family.



But the reports are doing rounds that the couple might cancel their grand reception, due to Covid restrictions the receptions was planned on a large scale, and all the big personalities were invited to attend the grand reception.



A source close to Vicky Katrina and Katrina Kaif told the entertainment portal, “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had planned to host the grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and fraternity from the industry and media. However, now that looks a tad bit difficult due to Omicron’s threat in the state. The couple will finish all their wedding rituals that are happening in Ranthambore right now and be back in the city and meet the officials to seek the special permission to host the reception.”



“Katrina and Vicky will abide by all the rules by the officials and will come out to the possibility of how many numbers of people can be a part of their celebration. The officials are also happy to find a way for them with all the protocols followed,” added the source.



Well, the final decision is yet to come.