Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal bid their wedding guests goodbye with special gifts

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after much speculations tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in the presence of close friends and family. Now the latest buzz is that the duo have sent special gifts to their wedding guests.Much like the welcome gift waiting for them on their arrival at the luxury hotel, Katrina and Vicky sent their guest off on a 'sweet' note with a box of mithai. That's not all there was also a small note that read, "Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world for us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything er dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs -- they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together! "The note was also jointly signed "Katrina and Vicky."

Earlier, the newlyweds Vicky and Katrina had treated fans with dreamy first pics from their wedding ceremony and it was sheer love. The couple had posted a similar caption and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. ”They took the plunge in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort in the presence of their family and close friends. While Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebrations were a gala affair, the newlyweds are now on their way to Mumbai with their families.

