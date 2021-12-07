Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to enjoy their honeymoon in Maldives?

Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot on December 9. The couple and their families have reached Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where the wedding and pre-wedding functions will take place. The pre-wedding fesitivities start from December 7. Now the latest buzz is that, the duo will head off to Maldives for their honeymoon.

A report on pinkvilla.com states that the couple has set their sights on a tropical getaway to the Maldives. This is likely to happen after the couple hosts their grand Bollywood style reception at a five-star hotel in the city. The celebrations will culminate with the nuptials on Thursday and will be followed by a grand party for their guests.



