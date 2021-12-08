Katrina Kaif Mehndi Ceremony: Sojat supplies 20 kg organic mehendi for Katrina -Vicky's wedding

About 20 kg of organic henna has been provided for the pre-wedding mehndi ceremony of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal. Vicky-Katrina's wedding ceremony has started from Tuesday. Although the two actors have always remained silent about their relationship, media sources said that the wedding will take place from December 7 to 9. The ceremony will begin with music and mehndi followed by a wedding ceremony.

Nitesh Agarwal, owner of Natural Herbal, a Sojat-based mehndi processing and manufacturing company, said, "We have supplied organic mehndi to the event management company for the wedding ceremony. We have given this mehndi for free and this is a special gift from Sojat, Pali for Vicky-Katrina. '

How many days did it take to make organic mehndi?

It has taken 20 days to make this famous Mehndi of Sojat. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding, scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding will take place from December 7 to 9. The wedding is taking place at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Kaif's mother, sister and brother, have come to Rajasthan from London to attend the wedding. Earlier, Katrina and Vicky arrived in Jaipur on Monday night with their families. They then left for the wedding venue in Sawai Madhopur with a convoy of more than 15 vehicles.

