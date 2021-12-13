Katrina Kaif pens a heartfelt note for her sisters

It is not wrong to say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is ruling the industry with their wedding. The newly married official couple are giving major couple goals, since yesterday after their marriage. The duo tied the knot at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. After the marriage the couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram with the caption “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together".



Ever since their marriage, the duo is sharing their lovely and mesmerizing pictures on social media, which are going so viral. And now Katrina Kaif has penned a heartfelt note for her sisters while sharing her wedding look, she wrote "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

In the pictures, Katrina is been seen all with her sisters who are taking her towards the aisle, the diva is looking like an angel in her red lehenga.



Whereas, Katrina's brother Sebastien also welcomed Vicky into their family and wrote a note on the grand wedding, wrote "The most amazing and magical wedding! So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in the world, you both deserve it."