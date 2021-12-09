Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Psychological impact their marriage hype had on public

As Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot today at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, each intricate detail of their grand wedding had been going viral over the past week leading to a hyped media buzz that resulted in a flood of information regarding it.

While film celebs are widely known for their grand lifestyles, public appearances and speculated love affairs, the thing that adds to their celebrity status, are these high-profile weddings. Be it Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone or most recently Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, each of these marriages have made a lot of headlines in the past.

Now as Vicky and Katrina fondly referred to by fans as Vickat finally got married on December 9, details like their wedding venue, guest list, attires, food menus, security details and much more had been in news all over.

However, psychologically this information overflow plays a mixed impact on peoples' mental state; some feel excited and try to grab each detail while others may feel overburdened with unnecessary information. While these weddings might inspire the younger generation in terms of fashion and decoration trends, on another hand, it becomes overwhelming for others.

To get a better understanding of what effect has it had on people,spoke to Dr Shweta Sharma, Clinical Psychologist and Founder, Mansa Global Foundation for Mental Health.

"Most people haven't been happy with so much hype and excessive coverage as weddings are personal affairs. Sometimes even without official statements or reliable sources, there has been an unseen competition going on to reveal every information," she said, adding, "We have other really important issues going on in the country but there is more coverage of an uninvited event. Most people want these real issues to be discussed with only a handful of them especially from the younger generation wanting to follow this hype.

It's obvious that Vicky and Katrina wanted their weddings to stay as private as possible. Considering that they live their lives in the public eye, this only seemed like a fair demand. Privacy aside, their wedding was also shrouded in secrecy. There were reports of how no phones were allowed at Vickat's wedding and also how guests were assigned special codes for their entry.

Shedding light on what effect did the secrecy around this marriage have, Dr Shweta continued, "This secrecy increases the interest of people hence we cannot say it's good or bad, but yes people are enjoying it at some point and that's why this hype is here. Being a social animal it's human nature to get mental satisfaction with having all the information happening around."

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali also added to this and shared her views by saying, "Celebrity life is in the public domain and with popularity of social media, everyone wants to interact directly with these public figures as if they are part of their own social circle. When people in the public domain are not open about major events in their lives like marriages, the fans thus feel betrayed and become bitter because they themselves have given them such importance. The message they receive is that of rejection and hence the trolling comes. The mature option will be to accept fans as they accept the celebrity."

In conclusion, big fat Indian weddings are spectacles even on their own and when you throw in a celebrity couple in the mix, things certainly do get scaled up further. Hence the latest Vicky-Katrina wedding was also no different.

The curiosity around this high-profile couple and the extensive media coverage they commanded resulted in an event that was truly over-the-top. What would be even more interesting is to witness the post-wedding details that will gradually seep out into the public eye in the forthcoming days.

( With inputs from ANI )

