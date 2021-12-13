Katrina Kaif's sisters carry floral canopy for bridal entry

Newly married actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing beautiful pictures from their wedding festivities on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Katrina shared stills from her bridal entry, wherein her sisters can be seen carrying the phoolon ki chaadar over her head, which is traditionally the role of the bride's brothers in a Hindu wedding.

Dedicating the post to her sisters, Katrina penned a caption, calling them her "pillars of strength".

She wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way!"

The post garnered more than 1.7 million likes within an hour.

"This moment was all tears," Sunny Kaushal commented.

"So beautiful," Zoya Akhtar added.

Katrina's sisters include the eldest Stephanie Turquotte, followed by Christine Raphael Duran Spencer, Natacha Turquotte OGorman, Melissa Turquotte, Isabelle Kaif and the youngest Sonia Turquotte. She also has a brother named Sebastien Turquotte.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The wedding festivities from December 7-9 were attended by close friends and family.

The couple will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor