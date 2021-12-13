Katrina only spoke Punjabi throughout her wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance.



Everyone kept this wedding so private and didn't make any revelations of the duo's marriage but now as the wedding is over, everyone including the couple's family is giving seak peak of the marriage.



Now Vicky Kaushal's cousin Dr. Upasana Vohra told fans that Katrina only spoke Indian language Punjabi throughout the wedding. During the answer question round on Instagram, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar answered some questions of fans on social media.



One user asked Upasana, "How's the family of Katrina ma'am?" She replied, "Her family is very good. All were amazing." Another user asked "Did Katrina Kaif speak Punjabi at the wedding?" to which Upasana replied, "Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi."



A person also asked about Katrina and she replied, "Bohut acche hain. Humari family matlab unko har kisi k names se leke matlab sab aese lag raha tha ki woh teen din na hum sab matlab ek ghar mein, ek family ki tarah sab log reh rahe hai"

It is not wrong to say that Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the biggest wedding in the Bollywood industry, people are going so crazy to know every bit of the grand wedding.